Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.22.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stephens lowered their price target on Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $71.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.01. The firm has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. Centene has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Centene will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

