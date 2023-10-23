CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Holdings Cut by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in CF Industries by 72,177.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 119,173,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,273,046,000 after acquiring an additional 119,008,926 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,079,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,108,000 after acquiring an additional 934,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,662,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,437,000 after purchasing an additional 117,827 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after buying an additional 2,017,325 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.25.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In related news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $779,589.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $82.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $112.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.40 and a 200-day moving average of $75.33.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.55. CF Industries had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.