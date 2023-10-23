Chardan Capital Downgrades Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) to Neutral

Chardan Capital cut shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBXFree Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WBX. TD Cowen lowered Wallbox from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Wallbox from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Wallbox from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Wallbox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.93.

Wallbox Price Performance

Wallbox stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46. Wallbox has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $7.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Wallbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,279,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Wallbox by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 597,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 223,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Wallbox by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 181,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Wallbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $982,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Wallbox by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 134,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox Company Profile

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar1 & 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

