Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Chevron by 100,509.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after buying an additional 426,437,277 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,058,235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 908.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,450,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,839,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $166.83 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $149.74 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. Chevron’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

