Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Lowered to $1,865.00 at Barclays

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $1,950.00 to $1,865.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,157.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $1,831.25 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,344.05 and a 1 year high of $2,175.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,877.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,955.15.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.30 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,189.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,165 shares of company stock worth $6,024,185. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,389,714,000 after acquiring an additional 54,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,321,298,000 after purchasing an additional 42,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,038,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,222,169,000 after acquiring an additional 52,163 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $963,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,774,000 after acquiring an additional 30,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

