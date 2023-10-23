Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2,375.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,160.41.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.9 %

CMG opened at $1,831.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,877.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,955.15. The stock has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,344.05 and a 1 year high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,522,914.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,165 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,185 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 150,224.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 339,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $726,690,000 after buying an additional 339,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,560,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82,050.6% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 257,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 257,639 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $10,948,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,604,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.