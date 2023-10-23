Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Now Covered by Analysts at HSBC

Equities research analysts at HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CHH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.13.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $113.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.63. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 223.30% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,015,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,451,000 after acquiring an additional 78,115 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

