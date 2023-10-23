Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $26,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 264.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CB traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,361. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $84.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.10 and its 200 day moving average is $200.18.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $308,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,632.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at $32,618,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,110,385 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CB shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

