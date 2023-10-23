CIBC Cuts Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$39.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BLX. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boralex presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$44.00.

Shares of Boralex stock opened at C$25.73 on Thursday. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$25.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.22, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.04.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$202.35 million. Boralex had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 0.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boralex will post 1.1301894 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 212.90%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

