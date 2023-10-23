CIBC Lowers ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$47.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ACO.X. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$44.00 to C$37.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$46.50.

ATCO Stock Down 1.4 %

About ATCO

ACO.X opened at C$34.18 on Thursday. ATCO has a twelve month low of C$32.90 and a twelve month high of C$45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.53. The company has a market cap of C$3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

