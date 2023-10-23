CIBC Lowers Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$53.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Emera from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$57.80.

Emera Price Performance

TSE EMA opened at C$44.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.43. The company has a market cap of C$12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.27. Emera has a 1 year low of C$44.28 and a 1 year high of C$59.52.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.84 billion. Emera had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emera will post 3.3307475 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.717 dividend. This is a boost from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.53%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

