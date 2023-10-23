Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) and Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Financial Contrast

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) and Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.7% of Cibus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Cibus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Cibus has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioceres Crop Solutions has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cibus 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bioceres Crop Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cibus and Bioceres Crop Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Cibus presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.05%. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a consensus target price of $23.67, indicating a potential upside of 123.27%. Given Bioceres Crop Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bioceres Crop Solutions is more favorable than Cibus.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cibus and Bioceres Crop Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cibus $160,000.00 2,499.07 -$16.89 million ($18.00) -1.04 Bioceres Crop Solutions $419.80 million 1.60 $18.78 million $0.26 40.77

Bioceres Crop Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Cibus. Cibus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bioceres Crop Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cibus and Bioceres Crop Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cibus -10,176.78% -26.34% -14.99% Bioceres Crop Solutions 3.85% 5.03% 1.95%

Summary

Bioceres Crop Solutions beats Cibus on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cibus

Cibus, Inc., a agricultural technology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases. The company is based in San Diego, California.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops. The Crop Protection segment develops, produces, and markets Rizoderma, adjuvants, therapies, herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and baits. The Crop Nutrition segment develops, produces, commercializes, and sells inoculants, bio-inductors, and biological and microgranulated fertilizers. The company also offers HB4, a drought tolerant seed technology program. It operates in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, the United States, Paraguay, South Africa, France, Uruguay, and internationally. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rosario, Argentina.

