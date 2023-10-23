Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,104 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,099,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,118,020. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.84. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $213.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

