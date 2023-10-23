Citigroup Increases CRH (NYSE:CRH) Price Target to $76.00

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $75.61 to $76.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRH currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.63.

NYSE CRH opened at $54.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. CRH has a 12-month low of $33.05 and a 12-month high of $60.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.77.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in CRH by 428.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,038,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947,902 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,581,000. Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,003,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,216 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,801,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 476.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,094,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,643,000 after purchasing an additional 904,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

