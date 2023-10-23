Citigroup Lowers Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $255.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $271.00 to $255.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tesla from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $238.28.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $211.99 on Thursday. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,110. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 2,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

