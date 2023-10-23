CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up to $3.92

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.92, but opened at $4.10. CleanSpark shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 3,319,286 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLSK. TheStreet cut CleanSpark from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on CleanSpark from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CleanSpark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 21.78% and a negative net margin of 73.22%. The firm had revenue of $45.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.20 million. On average, analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 17,341 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.

