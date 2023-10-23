Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,950 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.80. 147,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,167. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $22.01. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $26.19.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

