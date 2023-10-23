Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Acquired by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,928,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $8,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 75.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

CHRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

CHRS stock opened at $3.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.95. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $58.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.83 million. Equities analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

