Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.22.

COLB opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $35.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.87.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $739.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5,437.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,769,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,838 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at $46,255,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

