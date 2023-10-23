Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,793 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.96.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $42.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $176.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

