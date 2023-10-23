Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,919 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.96.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $43.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,310,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,468,629. The company has a market capitalization of $178.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average of $42.43. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.