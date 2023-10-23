Comparing Safety Shot (SHOT) & Its Rivals

Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT – Get Free Report) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Safety Shot to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Safety Shot and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safety Shot 0 0 0 0 N/A Safety Shot Competitors 138 1124 1239 28 2.46

As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 35.77%. Given Safety Shot’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Safety Shot has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Safety Shot has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safety Shot’s peers have a beta of 30.36, suggesting that their average share price is 2,936% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Safety Shot and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Shot -210.13% -211.48% -117.20% Safety Shot Competitors -15.19% 8.71% -7.29%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Safety Shot and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Shot $6.20 million -$15.22 million -2.38 Safety Shot Competitors $4.62 billion $329.49 million 29.87

Safety Shot’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Safety Shot. Safety Shot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Safety Shot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of Safety Shot shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Safety Shot peers beat Safety Shot on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Safety Shot

Safety Shot, Inc., a wellness and functional beverage company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema. The company primarily sell its products through third-party physical retail stores and partners. The company was formerly known as Jupiter Wellness, Inc. and changed its name to Safety Shot, Inc. in September 2023. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

