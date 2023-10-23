Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Shares Up 6.3%

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.51. 119,328 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 118,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Condor Resources Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.54 and a current ratio of 15.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.33. The stock has a market cap of C$76.04 million, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.06.

About Condor Resources

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

