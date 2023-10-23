Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda Invests $222,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,435 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Shopify comprises 0.2% of Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 21.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC set a $75.00 price target on Shopify and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.70.

Shopify Trading Up 0.2 %

Shopify stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.23. 3,881,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,071,980. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $71.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 2.08.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.