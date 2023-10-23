Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda Sells 4,843 Shares of CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT)

Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda lessened its stake in CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,843 shares during the period. CI&T comprises approximately 0.4% of Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda’s holdings in CI&T were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,782,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of CI&T by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 42,180 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of CI&T by 17.9% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 744,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 112,806 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in CI&T by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CI&T by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 561,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 16,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CINT shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on CI&T from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on CI&T from $7.20 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CI&T from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Shares of CINT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.62. The stock had a trading volume of 21,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,821. The company has a market cap of $618.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.39. CI&T Inc has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.56 million. CI&T had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 7.29%. Equities research analysts expect that CI&T Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

