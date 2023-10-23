Construction Partners (ROAD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Construction Partners (NASDAQ: ROAD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/5/2023 – Construction Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $45.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Construction Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $39.00 to $45.00.

10/5/2023 – Construction Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $44.00.

10/5/2023 – Construction Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $42.00.

Construction Partners Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $38.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Construction Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $40.76. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.71 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.79.

Get Construction Partners Inc alerts:

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $421.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.77 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 2.11%. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Construction Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Construction Partners

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 217,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,653,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 23.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 304.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 164.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.