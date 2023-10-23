Contrasting ams-OSRAM (AMSSY) & Its Peers

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) is one of 404 public companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ams-OSRAM to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares ams-OSRAM and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ams-OSRAM
|$5.08 billion
|-$468.85 million
|-0.49
|ams-OSRAM Competitors
|$12.64 billion
|$1.29 billion
|12.39
ams-OSRAM’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ams-OSRAM. ams-OSRAM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ams-OSRAM and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ams-OSRAM
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1.33
|ams-OSRAM Competitors
|1470
|4331
|4346
|48
|2.29
As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential upside of 1,439.35%. Given ams-OSRAM’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ams-OSRAM has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Risk and Volatility
ams-OSRAM has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ams-OSRAM’s rivals have a beta of 2.26, suggesting that their average stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares ams-OSRAM and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ams-OSRAM
|-48.97%
|4.46%
|1.31%
|ams-OSRAM Competitors
|-10.31%
|7.90%
|2.84%
Summary
ams-OSRAM rivals beat ams-OSRAM on 13 of the 13 factors compared.
About ams-OSRAM
ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets. The Lamps & Systems segment provides lamps and lighting systems for the automotive, industrial, and medical end markets. The company was formerly known as ams AG and changed its name to ams-OSRAM AG in January 2022. ams-OSRAM AG was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Premstätten, Austria.
