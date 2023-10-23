Contrasting ams-OSRAM (AMSSY) & Its Peers

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) is one of 404 public companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ams-OSRAM to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ams-OSRAM and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ams-OSRAM $5.08 billion -$468.85 million -0.49 ams-OSRAM Competitors $12.64 billion $1.29 billion 12.39

ams-OSRAM’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ams-OSRAM. ams-OSRAM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

13.4% of shares of all “Private households” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of shares of all “Private households” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ams-OSRAM and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ams-OSRAM 2 1 0 0 1.33 ams-OSRAM Competitors 1470 4331 4346 48 2.29

As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential upside of 1,439.35%. Given ams-OSRAM’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ams-OSRAM has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

ams-OSRAM has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ams-OSRAM’s rivals have a beta of 2.26, suggesting that their average stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ams-OSRAM and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ams-OSRAM -48.97% 4.46% 1.31% ams-OSRAM Competitors -10.31% 7.90% 2.84%

Summary

ams-OSRAM rivals beat ams-OSRAM on 13 of the 13 factors compared.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets. The Lamps & Systems segment provides lamps and lighting systems for the automotive, industrial, and medical end markets. The company was formerly known as ams AG and changed its name to ams-OSRAM AG in January 2022. ams-OSRAM AG was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Premstätten, Austria.

