Critical Contrast: United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) vs. Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)

United Homes Group and Hovnanian Enterprises are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Homes Group and Hovnanian Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Homes Group $443.06 million 0.78 $7.07 million N/A N/A Hovnanian Enterprises $2.92 billion 0.14 $225.49 million $21.35 3.24

Hovnanian Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than United Homes Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Homes Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Hovnanian Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for United Homes Group and Hovnanian Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Risk & Volatility

United Homes Group has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hovnanian Enterprises has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.5% of United Homes Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of Hovnanian Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of United Homes Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Hovnanian Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares United Homes Group and Hovnanian Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Homes Group N/A -16.80% 6.73% Hovnanian Enterprises 5.96% 60.51% 7.05%

Summary

Hovnanian Enterprises beats United Homes Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group, Inc., a land development and homebuilding company, designs, builds, and sells homes in South Carolina. It provides a series of single-family detached and attached homes for entry-level buyers, first-time move-ups, second-time move-ups, and third-time move-ups, as well as offers custom builds. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Irmo, South Carolina.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas. The company markets and builds homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters. It also provides mortgage loans and title insurance services. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey.

