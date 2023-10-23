Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.64

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.64 and last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 18293 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Cryoport from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. SVB Securities cut shares of Cryoport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered Cryoport from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.54 and a quick ratio of 13.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $57.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.94 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, insider Jerrell Shelton sold 26,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $383,506.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,690.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 1st quarter worth $393,000. Innovis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cryoport by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 35,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 901,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after purchasing an additional 32,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

