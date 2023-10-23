Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.62

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 55861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 15.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,049,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084,634 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth $28,113,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter worth $22,573,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter worth $38,190,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 47.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,515,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,929 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

