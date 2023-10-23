Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $178.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.83.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $140.67 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $131.33 and a 12 month high of $173.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,505.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,310 shares of company stock worth $14,113,780. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 43.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

