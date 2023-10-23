Davidson Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,405 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VEEV. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.74.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $196.51. 129,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,649. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.36, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.91. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.30 and a 1-year high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $562,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,727.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,539 shares of company stock worth $5,606,179 over the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.