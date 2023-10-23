Davidson Capital Management Inc. Buys 234 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services accounts for about 0.8% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on WST shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stephens raised their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.00.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $8,272,290.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $8,272,290.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.18, for a total transaction of $3,240,988.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,730.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,752 shares of company stock valued at $22,713,817. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WST traded up $2.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $365.90. 11,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,855. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $389.01 and a 200 day moving average of $373.12. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.19 and a 52-week high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.71 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

