Davidson Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for approximately 0.9% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.95.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,360.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,095 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Trading Down 0.4 %

KLAC stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $460.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $289.30 and a 1 year high of $520.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.08.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

