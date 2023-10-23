Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $9.68, but opened at $10.19. Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 87,728 shares.
Specifically, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc acquired 384,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $3,867,064.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,817,935 shares in the company, valued at $128,948,426.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc acquired 384,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $3,867,064.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,817,935 shares in the company, valued at $128,948,426.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 2,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $41,524.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,760,544.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,586 shares of company stock worth $63,562 over the last ninety days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DAWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.14.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $895.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of -1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.85.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.
About Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Day One Biopharmaceuticals
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- indie Semiconductor is Driving ADAS Gains Globally
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Stratasys Remains the Belle of the 3D Printing Ball
- Trading Halts Explained
- Time to Buy Warner Bros. Discovery On Its March to Profitability?
Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.