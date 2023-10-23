Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.38

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 31844 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.69.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $60.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.00 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sea Vii Management, Llc sold 6,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $62,499.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,441,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,537,159.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Definitive Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 192,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 130,263 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,002,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,540,000.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Further Reading

