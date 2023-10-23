Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,788 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,652,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $756,110,000 after purchasing an additional 579,727 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,095,000 after buying an additional 3,445,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,168,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,144,000 after buying an additional 351,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.3% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 6,228,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,489,000 after buying an additional 828,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $32.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.78. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,600.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,549 shares of company stock worth $2,104,753. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

