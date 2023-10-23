Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on US Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.27.

US Foods Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $37.09 on Thursday. US Foods has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $44.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.49.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Research analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of US Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in US Foods by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,025,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in US Foods by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,756,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,753 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in US Foods by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,055,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,092 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,956,000. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,355,000. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Articles

