Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on US Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.27.
US Foods Stock Down 1.2 %
US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Research analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of US Foods
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in US Foods by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,025,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in US Foods by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,756,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,753 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in US Foods by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,055,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,092 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,956,000. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,355,000. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.
US Foods Company Profile
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
