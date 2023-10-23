Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC decreased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,395 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 39,973 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Devon Energy by 52.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $47.85 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.89. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVN. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

