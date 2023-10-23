Diamondback Energy (FANG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/23/2023 – Diamondback Energy was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

10/20/2023 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $168.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2023 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $189.00 to $200.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/17/2023 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $169.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2023 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $171.00 to $183.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2023 – Diamondback Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $154.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2023 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $185.00 to $210.00.

10/5/2023 – Diamondback Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/4/2023 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $191.00 to $198.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2023 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $163.00 to $171.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/27/2023 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $140.00 to $145.00.

9/18/2023 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $191.00 to $197.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/14/2023 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $173.00 to $191.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2023 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $163.00 to $168.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ FANG opened at $166.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.01. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $171.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Get Diamondback Energy Inc alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.84 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.44%.

In other news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total value of $598,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,518 shares of company stock worth $5,695,092 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $5,410,371,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.