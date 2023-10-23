Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) PT Lowered to $98.00 at Morgan Stanley

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 16.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

Shares of DLR stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.91. The company had a trading volume of 317,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.20. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $133.39. The firm has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 90.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.56.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 485.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 46.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 59,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 19,092 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $239,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

