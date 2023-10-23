DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Upgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $21.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -59.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.74. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $169.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.75 million. Analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 20,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $518,922.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,688.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Warren Jenson bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,367.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 20,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $518,922.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,083. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 358.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 270.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

