Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.29

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.29 and last traded at $21.35, with a volume of 7901 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.51.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.05.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2,239.5% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,068,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 293.7% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 75,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 55,964 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $4,069,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $503,000.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

