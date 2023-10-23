Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Purchased by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $25.19 on Monday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.11.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

