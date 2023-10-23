Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 104,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 196,931 shares.The stock last traded at $45.50 and had previously closed at $45.73.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average of $46.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $11,108,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $143,000.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

