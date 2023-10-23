Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.54

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.54 and last traded at $18.63, with a volume of 24207 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.88 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,190.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

