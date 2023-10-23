Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Barclays

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

DIN opened at $51.00 on Monday. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $45.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.19 and a 200 day moving average of $58.49. The firm has a market cap of $793.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.82.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,485,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,234,000 after buying an additional 64,675 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,763,000 after acquiring an additional 54,446 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,801,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 299.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 732,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,519,000 after acquiring an additional 548,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

