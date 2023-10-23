Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,612,657 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 14,307,018 shares.The stock last traded at $11.42 and had previously closed at $11.92.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a $0.1126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%.
