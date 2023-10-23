Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,612,657 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 14,307,018 shares.The stock last traded at $11.42 and had previously closed at $11.92.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a $0.1126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 616.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares during the period.

