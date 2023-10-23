Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stake Reduced by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL decreased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,672,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $247,100,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 168.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,570,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 35.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS opened at $82.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.84.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.77%.

Several research firms have commented on DFS. HSBC began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.19.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

