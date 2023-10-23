Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,246 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $19,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $41,590,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,765,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 71.9% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 28.3% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,523,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,719,000 after buying an additional 336,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.6 %

DG traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.88. 443,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,241. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.66. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.04.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

